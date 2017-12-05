Patagonia
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

99.

Bankers Healthcare Group

Courtesy of Bankers Healthcare Group

Employees say:

 

“BHG is a place where you don’t only grow as a professional but you also grow as a person. Ownership is just amazing and it is a true joy to work for people who care.”

 

“The office is equipped with everything we need to do our jobs. Management always goes the extra mile to make sure employees are taken care of. Coworkers are always there to help and we praise each other for the hard work we see each other put in daily. Despite the hard work, goals, and deadlines, BHG exudes a positive mental attitude at all times.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Davie, Fla.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 302
Year Founded 2001
# Work Sites 4
Web Address http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $141 million

Diversity
Minorities 39%
Minority Executives 26%
Minority front-line managers 41%
Minority mid-level managers 33%
Women 41%
Women Executives 17%
Women front-line managers 55%
Women mid-level managers 44%
Boomers or older 7%

