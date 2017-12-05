Bankers Healthcare Group
Employees say:
“BHG is a place where you don’t only grow as a professional but you also grow as a person. Ownership is just amazing and it is a true joy to work for people who care.”
“The office is equipped with everything we need to do our jobs. Management always goes the extra mile to make sure employees are taken care of. Coworkers are always there to help and we praise each other for the hard work we see each other put in daily. Despite the hard work, goals, and deadlines, BHG exudes a positive mental attitude at all times.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Davie, Fla.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|302
|Year Founded
|2001
|# Work Sites
|4
|Web Address
|http://www.bankershealthcaregroup.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$141 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|39%
|Minority Executives
|26%
|Minority front-line managers
|41%
|Minority mid-level managers
|33%
|Women
|41%
|Women Executives
|17%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|44%
|Boomers or older
|7%