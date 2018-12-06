Bankers Healthcare Group
Employees say:
“There is a deep amount of care and emphasis put into making employees feel valued. They recognize and support us no matter where we are. They truly recognize hard work and give people opportunities to prove themselves, and acknowledge when we do.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Davie, Florida
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|40%
|% of Minority Executives
|37%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|32%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|19%
|% of Women
|41%
|% of Women Executives
|26%
|% of Women front-line managers
|64%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|13%
|% of Boomers or older
|6%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%