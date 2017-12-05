Quicken Loans
The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

26.

Bank of America

Employees say:

 

“I am treated fairly regardless of my gender and race. I feel like I belong and that I provide meaningful contributions to the organization. My ideas, suggestions, and comments are not dismissed. I am given many opportunities for development and recognition.”

 

“My current manager always goes out of his way to recognize the need for different personality types in the work we do, while also teaching us how to relate to others who are different from us. I find this extremely useful when working with my clients. I have enjoyed the many jobs I have had with this company in the last nine years. I have always been given the tools and guidance needed to be at the top of my field. I guess the most important thing I could say about working for Bank of America is I have always been allowed to be me. Even if I think about things differently than most, that is encouraged.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Charlotte, N.C.
Industry Financial Services & Insurance
Employees 175000
Year Founded 1874
# Work Sites 4600
Web Address http://www.bankofamerica.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $83700 million

Diversity
Minorities 44%
Minority Executives -
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 55%
Women Executives -
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers -
Boomers or older -

