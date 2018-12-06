Bank of America
Employees say:
“As a member of the LGBT community I am truly proud of all of the work Bank of America has done to foster a culture of inclusion while encouraging associates to be their true selves everyday when they come to work.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|209250
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$87400000000.00
