The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

65.

Autodesk

Employees say:

 

“I like the international flavor of this company. Autodesk truly is a United Nations within itself. The company truly embraces diversity and other cultures, not just tolerates. We also have resource groups to help empower and encourage more learning on the job.”

 

“Autodesk hires people who are genuinely collaborative and nice to work with. At other companies I have worked with, brute intelligence was always prioritized above emotional intelligence—at Autodesk, brute intelligence and emotional intelligence are valued equally. This makes Autodesk a great place to work, and a place I could see staying long term because you genuinely enjoy working with my colleagues.”

 

Company Info
HQ Location San Rafael, Calif.
Industry Information Technology
Employees 3847
Year Founded 1982
# Work Sites 32
Web Address http://www.autodesk.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $2031 million

Diversity
Minorities 30%
Minority Executives 11%
Minority front-line managers 26%
Minority mid-level managers 22%
Women 34%
Women Executives 31%
Women front-line managers 43%
Women mid-level managers 29%
Boomers or older 18%

