Autodesk
Employees say:
“I like the international flavor of this company. Autodesk truly is a United Nations within itself. The company truly embraces diversity and other cultures, not just tolerates. We also have resource groups to help empower and encourage more learning on the job.”
“Autodesk hires people who are genuinely collaborative and nice to work with. At other companies I have worked with, brute intelligence was always prioritized above emotional intelligence—at Autodesk, brute intelligence and emotional intelligence are valued equally. This makes Autodesk a great place to work, and a place I could see staying long term because you genuinely enjoy working with my colleagues.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Rafael, Calif.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|3847
|Year Founded
|1982
|# Work Sites
|32
|Web Address
|http://www.autodesk.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$2031 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|30%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|26%
|Minority mid-level managers
|22%
|Women
|34%
|Women Executives
|31%
|Women front-line managers
|43%
|Women mid-level managers
|29%
|Boomers or older
|18%