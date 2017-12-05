AT&T
Employees say:
“The company is very focused on the personal lives of employees. The employee resource groups and volunteer opportunities are fantastic and allow me to connect with my community through work.”
“The focus on transformation through training and collaboration is very special. This mindset, along with the career exploration and training tools and opportunities that are available, gives employees a chance to make sure their skill set remains relevant and their goals actionable.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Employees
|200000
|Year Founded
|1877
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://www.att.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|42%
|Minority Executives
|19%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|Women
|32%
|Women Executives
|20%
|Women front-line managers
|36%
|Women mid-level managers
|32%
|Boomers or older
|27%