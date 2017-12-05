Atlantic Health System
Employees say:
“Diversity is of vital importance in many aspects of the organization. Patients, employees, and physicians are all treated fairly and valued with no discrimination. There is great potential for advancement.”
“The work atmosphere is conducive to learning and very family-oriented.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Morristown, N.J.
|Industry
|Health Care
|Employees
|12183
|Year Founded
|1996
|# Work Sites
|18
|Web Address
|http://www.atlantichealth.org
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$2606 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|38%
|Minority Executives
|11%
|Minority front-line managers
|27%
|Minority mid-level managers
|13%
|Women
|76%
|Women Executives
|48%
|Women front-line managers
|78%
|Women mid-level managers
|75%
|Boomers or older
|35%