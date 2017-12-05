Arby’s Restaurant Group
Employees say:
“I love the racial diversity in management and at the crew level.”
“The senior management aren’t just people you hear about. You actually see them at least once a year, if not two or three times. Even Paul Brown, our CEO, has been into my restaurant several times. Each time, he asks questions and wants to know where he personally can improve and what operations he can help improve. With the feedback he has been given, he makes decisions that help the entire team. Whenever the VP or senior VP come in, they want to know you. They want to know if you are happy and how you are doing. Everytime my senior VP has been in my restaurant, he remembered my kids and asked how they are doing. That’s how you wow your team! He makes each one of us feel important and like a valued member of the team.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Industry
|Hospitality
|Employees
|24954
|Year Founded
|2005
|# Work Sites
|1063
|Web Address
|http://www.arbys.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|43%
|Minority Executives
|7%
|Minority front-line managers
|36%
|Minority mid-level managers
|19%
|Women
|59%
|Women Executives
|30%
|Women front-line managers
|68%
|Women mid-level managers
|38%
|Boomers or older
|6%