The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

See our methodology

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

22.

Arby’s Restaurant Group

Courtesy of Arby's Restaurant Group

Employees say:

 

“I love the racial diversity in management and at the crew level.”

 

“The senior management aren’t just people you hear about. You actually see them at least once a year, if not two or three times. Even Paul Brown, our CEO, has been into my restaurant several times. Each time, he asks questions and wants to know where he personally can improve and what operations he can help improve. With the feedback he has been given, he makes decisions that help the entire team. Whenever the VP or senior VP come in, they want to know you. They want to know if you are happy and how you are doing. Everytime my senior VP has been in my restaurant, he remembered my kids and asked how they are doing. That’s how you wow your team! He makes each one of us feel important and like a valued member of the team.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location Atlanta
Industry Hospitality
Employees 24954
Year Founded 2005
# Work Sites 1063
Web Address http://www.arbys.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) -

Diversity
Minorities 43%
Minority Executives 7%
Minority front-line managers 36%
Minority mid-level managers 19%
Women 59%
Women Executives 30%
Women front-line managers 68%
Women mid-level managers 38%
Boomers or older 6%

