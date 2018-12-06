AppFolio, Inc
Employees say:
“This is the type of company where your coworkers become good friends. Everyone supports everyone and celebrate people’s accomplishments together.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|HQ Location
|Goleta, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$143803000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|29%
|% of Minority Executives
|8%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|23%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|% of Women
|45%
|% of Women Executives
|42%
|% of Women front-line managers
|32%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|50%
|% of Boomers or older
|3%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%