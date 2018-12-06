American Fidelity Assurance Company
Employees say:
“Most other large companies in our town have leadership teams comprised of almost all white males. That is not the case at American Fidelity; which makes me proud to work here. Everyone has an opportunity to shine.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$117400000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|23%
|% of Minority Executives
|6%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|16%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|9%
|% of Women
|60%
|% of Women Executives
|39%
|% of Women front-line managers
|53%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|54%
|% of Boomers or older
|22%
|% of People with Disabilities
|6%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%