American Fidelity Assurance Company
Employees say:
“I don’t have a formal education and slowly learned in a Technical field to gain knowledge by experience—which is unheard of these days. It’s possible to work toward an education while working here.”
“American Fidelity treats all employees like family. Everyone is treated the same regardless of age, color, sex, etc. It is a family atmosphere and I feel like they really try to make each employee feel a part of the success of American Fidelity. Just all-around a great company to work for.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Oklahoma City
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|1826
|Year Founded
|1960
|# Work Sites
|27
|Web Address
|http://www.americanfidelity.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$1115 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|23%
|Minority Executives
|6%
|Minority front-line managers
|17%
|Minority mid-level managers
|7%
|Women
|62%
|Women Executives
|39%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|50%
|Boomers or older
|24%