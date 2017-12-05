American Express
Employees say:
“American Express invests in and encourages employee training. We are consistently reminded by our leaders to put a training plan together and take the time off to enrich our skills.”
“The diversity of people is a great asset that I truly appreciate. I feel like I belong, which makes my job more enjoyable. This is the first time I actually use my real first name when I introduce myself instead of my nickname. I’m not afraid that others can’t pronounce it.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|20431
|Year Founded
|1850
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://www.americanexpress.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$32100 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|-
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|-
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-