American Express
Employees say:
“My company is diverse, inclusive, accepting, open-minded and respectful of everyone, all while providing the best service possible. Great work and new ideas are always recognized, appreciated and rewarded.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$33471000000.00
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|-
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|-
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|-
|% of LGBTQ
|-