Alliance Data
Employees say:
“Our progressive management fosters an environment and culture that works for this broad range of individuals, and supports, encourages and respects diversity in all its forms.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|HQ Location
|Plano, Texas
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|19016
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$7719400000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|38%
|% of Minority Executives
|12%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|33%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|20%
|% of Women
|58%
|% of Women Executives
|36%
|% of Women front-line managers
|57%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|45%
|% of Boomers or older
|16%
|% of People with Disabilities
|9%
|% of LGBTQ
|4%