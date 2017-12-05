Alliance Data
Employees say:
“I really love the culture here and how you can be yourself and not feel judged or frowned upon.”
“The culture of this company is amazing. They understand the importance of work/life balance. Here, I clearly know the potential I have and what I can achieve.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Plano, Texas
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|Employees
|13911
|Year Founded
|1996
|# Work Sites
|56
|Web Address
|http://www.alliancedata.com/
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$7 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|34%
|Minority Executives
|10%
|Minority front-line managers
|24%
|Minority mid-level managers
|19%
|Women
|57%
|Women Executives
|32%
|Women front-line managers
|48%
|Women mid-level managers
|43%
|Boomers or older
|17%