Aflac
Employees say:
“This company promotes women into leadership positions which doesn’t happen as often as it should in other companies.”
“I really appreciate all the time and effort all supervisors take out of their time to make sure each employee is OK and [find out] if they need help. I’ve never worked for a company that goes so far to show that they really appreciate their employees.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|Columbus, Ga.
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|Employees
|5401
|Year Founded
|1955
|# Work Sites
|93
|Web Address
|http://www.aflac.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$22559 million
Diversity
|Minorities
|44%
|Minority Executives
|23%
|Minority front-line managers
|28%
|Minority mid-level managers
|14%
|Women
|66%
|Women Executives
|27%
|Women front-line managers
|55%
|Women mid-level managers
|22%
|Boomers or older
|21%