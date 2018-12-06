Adobe Systems Incorporated
Employees say:
“I have been treated as an equal from day one, by all members of my organization, no matter their position. I can talk about any and all issues without fear of retribution or censorship. I am female and I know I am being paid on par with the industry.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|San Jose, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|19007
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|38%
|% of Minority Executives
|22%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|30%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|28%
|% of Women
|35%
|% of Women Executives
|23%
|% of Women front-line managers
|38%
|% of Women mid-level managers
|30%
|% of Boomers or older
|11%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%