Adobe Systems
Employees say:
“The company has been focusing on promoting diversity in the last year. Adobe is truly genuine in this quest as opposed to just ‘saying the words.’ This helps to make everyone feel included and a part of the overall Adobe community.”
“This is an amazing company that allows you to really be yourself. More importantly, it is a company where executive management interacts seamlessly with employees and treats them with respect.”
Company Info
|HQ Location
|San Jose, Calif.
|Industry
|Information Technology
|Employees
|8673
|Year Founded
|1982
|# Work Sites
|14
|Web Address
|http://www.adobe.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|-
Diversity
|Minorities
|38%
|Minority Executives
|24%
|Minority front-line managers
|37%
|Minority mid-level managers
|30%
|Women
|34%
|Women Executives
|23%
|Women front-line managers
|38%
|Women mid-level managers
|38%
|Boomers or older
|11%