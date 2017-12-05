Accenture
Employees say:
“The diversity, culture, and years of experience of the people around me makes this an interesting place to work. I also learn a great deal of things that I can use to accomplish my work.”
“I think the amount of opportunities that Accenture presents, as well as how great the people are, make it unique. As a recent college graduate, it’s exciting that my career can go in pretty much any direction I could imagine because of how big the company is and all of the different industries and areas it is involved in.”
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Industry
|Professional Services
|Employees
|47743
|Year Founded
|1989
|# Work Sites
|-
|Web Address
|http://www.accenture.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$34900 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|51%
|Minority Executives
|20%
|Minority front-line managers
|-
|Minority mid-level managers
|-
|Women
|36%
|Women Executives
|-
|Women front-line managers
|-
|Women mid-level managers
|-
|Boomers or older
|-