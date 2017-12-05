First American Financial
Ernst & Young

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2017

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for minorities, LGBT employees, and women.

Methodology

The Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

For the purposes of this list, “diverse” employees were anyone who identified as a racial/ethnic minority, female, LGBTQ, disabled, or who was born in 1964 or earlier. We compared the experiences these employees reported to that of their colleagues, focusing on areas that the data revealed the most differentiation in their daily workplace experience. We also considered the degree of representation in the organization.

Rankings were driven by diverse employees’ feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard, have at least 50 employees, and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, and a 5% margin of error or better.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by FORTUNE, visit GreatPlacetoWork.com.

49.

Accenture

Courtesy of Accenture

Employees say:

 

“The diversity, culture, and years of experience of the people around me makes this an interesting place to work. I also learn a great deal of things that I can use to accomplish my work.”

 

“I think the amount of opportunities that Accenture presents, as well as how great the people are, make it unique. As a recent college graduate, it’s exciting that my career can go in pretty much any direction I could imagine because of how big the company is and all of the different industries and areas it is involved in.”

 

Read Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
HQ Location New York City
Industry Professional Services
Employees 47743
Year Founded 1989
# Work Sites -
Web Address http://www.accenture.com
Revenue (Most Recent Year) $34900 million

Diversity
Minorities 51%
Minority Executives 20%
Minority front-line managers -
Minority mid-level managers -
Women 36%
Women Executives -
Women front-line managers -
Women mid-level managers -
Boomers or older -

