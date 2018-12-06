Accenture
Employees say:
“The emphasis on inclusion, diversity, and equity is extraordinary. I hear other people talk about their workplaces and am consistently inspired by our organization and proud to belong to such a progressive company.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|449000
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|$34850182000.00
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|51%
|% of Minority Executives
|-
|% of Minority front-line managers
|-
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|-
|% of Women
|37%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|-
|% of People with Disabilities
|8%
|% of LGBTQ
|5%