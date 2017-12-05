AbbVie
Employees say:
“AbbVie provides ample opportunity for women to excel in the workplace. They provide seminars and training sessions if you are having difficulties in certain area.”
“Working for an organization whose goal is to bring hope and comfort to those dealing with debilitating or potentially fatal diseases is uplifting. Our work changes people’s lives. What better reason to come to work every day? The company also shows an extraordinary compassion for its employees.”
Read Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|HQ Location
|North Chicago
|Industry
|Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
|Employees
|13222
|Year Founded
|2013
|# Work Sites
|24
|Web Address
|http://abbvie.com
|Revenue (Most Recent Year)
|$25638 million
|
Diversity
|Minorities
|31%
|Minority Executives
|26%
|Minority front-line managers
|29%
|Minority mid-level managers
|27%
|Women
|52%
|Women Executives
|34%
|Women front-line managers
|54%
|Women mid-level managers
|45%
|Boomers or older
|27%