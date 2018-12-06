Nationwide
HP Inc.

The 100 Best Workplaces for Diversity 2018

Fortune’s annual list of companies in the U.S. doing the most to create inclusive cultures for women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities.

Methodology

To determine the Best Workplaces for Diversity, Fortune partnered with the people analytics firm, Great Place to Work®, to analyze anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.4 million US employees. The Best Workplaces for Diversity list focuses on the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are Boomers or older, and people who have disabilities. The ranking is based on what these employees themselves report in a 60-question Trust Index© survey about the trust, pride and camaraderie they experience in their workplace, and how those experiences compare to their colleagues’ reports of the same workplaces. Great Place to Work also consider employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values, and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced, as well. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on the diversity of the company’s overall workforce and its management representation, taking into account industry trends. To be considered, companies need to employ at least 50 people. To ensure survey results truly represent all employees, Great Place to Work requires that Trust Index© survey results are accurate to a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error or better. To find out more about how to become Great Place to Work Certified™ or to apply to this or other Best Workplaces lists, visit greatplacetowork.com.

AbbVie

Courtesy of AbbVie

Employees say:

 

“I feel this company has embodied inclusion better than any other place I have encountered. The diversity and welcoming of all people is amazing. This company solely cares about an individual’s ability to embody AbbVie’s ways we work. ”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location North Chicago, Illinois
Total # of Employees (Worldwide) 29401
Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M) $28200000000.00

Diversity
% of Minorities 31%
% of Minority Executives 23%
% of Minority front-line managers 29%
% of Minority mid-level managers 27%
% of Women 52%
% of Women Executives 35%
% of Women front-line managers 55%
% of Women mid-level managers 46%
% of Boomers or older 24%
% of People with Disabilities 4%
% of LGBTQ 3%
Fortune's Take On AbbVie
  • AbbVie Gets OK for Potential Blockbuster Endometriosis Treatment
    Bloomberg July 24, 2018 12:08 pm EST
    AbbVie Inc. won U.S. approval for an oral medicine that treats pain caused by the gynecological disorder endometriosis.
  • Hepatitis C Drugs Can Cost $84,000. This New One May Be Just As Good—But Cost $300
    Sy Mukherjee April 12, 2018 12:06 pm EST
    The new cure could be a boon to poorer nations.
  • Could a New Immunotherapy Medical Approach Break the Alzheimer's Drug Curse?
    Sy Mukherjee October 24, 2017 2:52 pm EST
    AbbVie and Alector hope to apply immunotherapy to dementia and Alzheimer's.
  • Why the Biotech Market Has Come Roaring Back in 2017
    Sy Mukherjee August 4, 2017 2:33 pm EST
    Stocks are flourishing and IPOs abound.

