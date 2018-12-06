24Hr HomeCare
Employees say:
“I think the people make this a great place to work. We work well together, listen to different opinions and try to compromise, whenever possible.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Aging Services
|HQ Location
|El Segundo, California
|Total # of Employees (Worldwide)
|-
|Worldwide Revenue (Most Recent Year) ($M)
|-
|
Diversity
|% of Minorities
|83%
|% of Minority Executives
|36%
|% of Minority front-line managers
|81%
|% of Minority mid-level managers
|38%
|% of Women
|86%
|% of Women Executives
|-
|% of Women front-line managers
|-
|% of Women mid-level managers
|-
|% of Boomers or older
|20%
|% of People with Disabilities
|4%
|% of LGBTQ
|3%