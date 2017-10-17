TrueWealth
Employees say:
“I really appreciate the team approach to the work that is done here. I don’t have a direct manager or boss that I report to. Rather I report to a team of individuals, whose roles are clearly defined. This allows me space to handle tasks as I see fit.”
“Mistakes are a part of progress. If there aren’t some, an organization is likely not progressing. Our first assumption when there is a mistake is that there is a flaw in our process as opposed to a flaw in an employee. However, we are human, and sometimes, not often, there is simply a mistake. Management realizes this is a small price to pay for growth, and it tries not to be judgmental and allows employees to learn from their mistakes. This attitude ‘frees’ the employee to occasionally think outside the box and discover better ways of doing things management has never considered.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|27
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Revenue
|-