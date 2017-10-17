Tri County Tech
Employees say:
“We are asked to contribute our ideas to solve problems that could be considered above our ‘pay grade.’ It gives ownership, a sense of pride, and a sense that we are all important to the success of the company.”
“Our CEO has each individual employee’s best interest at heart and inspires his leadership team to do the same. As an employee I feel valued and part of the big picture at all times. This year we had the opportunity to have a ‘day of reflection.’ It was a truly transformational experience for me and for many others, as we got to see the day unfold through an employee-only group page on Facebook. It was one of the best opportunities for my personal and professional growth.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Education & Training
|U.S. Employees
|88
|HQ Location
|Bartlesville, Okla.
|Revenue
|9154937