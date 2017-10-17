Tapestry Technologies
Employees say:
“The transparency of goals and expectations creates an inherent sense of teamwork across the company. This unity generates a sense of pride in each employee, which in turn hones our focus on disrupting an otherwise mundane industry.”
“Many things set Tapestry apart from others in our industry. The investments made by the company speak volumes about its priorities. Our benefits are excellent and unheard of in our market. The company also makes large investments in innovation and training for employees that keep us at the forefront of ever-changing technologies.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|95
|HQ Location
|Chambersburg, Pa.
|Revenue
|20059543