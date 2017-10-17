Stride Health
Employees say:
“Before my time at Stride, I thought I’d have to work in the volunteer or nonprofit sector to do the work I feel passionate about. Stride is a unique combination.”
“Stride is a really unique place to work. It constantly challenges its employees to improve and contribute, and it has a motivating mission that the company is able to rally around. There is a lot of transparency across different teams’ work and how the business is performing. I feel like I’m part of a big, smart team but also able to bring my strengths as an individual.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|U.S. Employees
|44
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|-