StreamSets
Employees say:
“Everyone here wants everyone else to succeed. True teamwork is valued and encouraged. I really appreciate the flexible working arrangements and the fact that management trusts us to get the job done. There is no micromanagement here.”
“I had a family crisis this year where I had to fly home and stay for weeks. Then I came back with my elderly father and had to tweak my work schedule to help him adjust to his new situation. All this happened as I needed to onboard and train my first teammate. I worked hard to make sure her experience was not horrific, of course. But management was also incredibly supportive throughout those months—I never heard a word of stress or criticism about the situation, just concern for my well-being and my father’s.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|60
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|-