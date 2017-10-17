Square Root
Employees say:
“Celebrating failure: We just started a new weekly companywide gathering called ‘Fail -> Learn -> Cake.’ People are encouraged to present situations where they tried something new and failed, but learned something in the process.”
“The C-level staff model our four values well. Each herd (our working groups), including the executive team, is held accountable for team-specific goals and embodying our values. Of all the places I’ve worked, this is the first where I can actually repeat our company values off the top of my head. It’s also the place I’ve worked with the strongest (positive) sense of team-level identity. Those two things are unusual.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|51
|HQ Location
|Austin
|Revenue
|-