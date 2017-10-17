SlideBelts

ALKU
Panopto

50 Best Small Workplaces 2017

For more, visit our 100 Best Medium Workplaces list.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

Over 74,000 US employees provided input to this year’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists.

Fortune's research partner, Great Place to Work, analyzed each organization's performance on over 50 survey questions anonymously rated by their staff. All employees were invited to participate in the survey, which is designed to reveal whether the organization is consistently a great place to work for all its people. Meaning: Do employees trust the people they work for? Are they treated fairly and with respect? Are people proud of their work? Do they enjoy the folks they work with? Are great experiences available to everyone – or does it depend upon who you are and what job you perform? How effective are executives at leading the organization and giving everyone an opportunity to innovate and contribute to the organization’s success? How does the workplace compare to others of a similar size or industry?

Great Place to Work also collected demographic and program data from companies, but rankings were driven by employee feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, 6% margin of error. Companies with 10 to 99 employees were considered for the small list and 100 – 999 employees were considered for the medium list.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

50 Best Small Workplaces

To compile this year's list of the country's top small and medium workplaces, Fortune partner Great Place to Work received input from over 74,000 employees at businesses across the U.S. • Also see: 100 Best Medium Workplaces

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. U.S. Employees
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
9.

SlideBelts

Courtesy of SlideBelts

Employees say:

 

“SlideBelts staff regularly hand out “kudos” to coworkers to recognize them for anything from a positive attitude to assisting someone outside of their duties. There is a definite team spirit at SlideBelts that continues to pervade the organization.”

 

“SlideBelts is unique because the company itself is young as well as most of the employees who make it up. SlideBelts has a great company culture that is instilled in every employee when hired. All employees are referred to as ‘crusaders,’ which gives you the feeling that you are all working toward a common goal. The 7 Keys, which are values that the company promotes to every employee, help build a positive work environment, and they can also carry over into improving your personal life. The skills and values I’ve learned while working at SlideBelts have honestly helped me greatly in my personal life.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Retail
U.S. Employees 30
HQ Location El Dorado Hills, Calif.
Revenue 6500000

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com