SingleStone
Employees say:
“Leadership is accessible. If I have a workplace suggestion or just general feedback, I can easily make my voice heard, and there is almost always a real outcome/result.”
“SingleStone is made up of a lot of caring people. No other place I’ve worked has encouraged people to take something they are passionate about (whether work-related or not) and to run with it. The management is incredibly supportive of personal and professional goals and often checks in to see how the pursuit of those goals is coming. Managers respond to employees’ wants and needs; not every idea is acted on, but every one is considered.”
