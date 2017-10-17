ShareThis
Employees say:
“Good communication across all offices. CEO is super approachable and honest. Colleagues cheer one another on. Your strengths are recognized and people come to you when your strengths can be valuable to a project.”
“What strikes me as most unique about ShareThis is the level of transparency throughout the ranks. I’ve never worked at a place where the CEO gives monthly updates detailing all aspects of the business: the financials, the good news, the bad news, etc. The CEO also makes himself available at any time to anyone, so there are few secrets. This transparency helps make everyone feel like we’re working on the same problems together and keeps us from speculating. It’s the most healthy work environment I’ve been a part of.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|61
|HQ Location
|Palo Alto, Calif.
|Revenue
|35000000