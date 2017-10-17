Roofstock
Employees say:
“I enjoy coming to work and have a good relationship with my coworkers and my manager. Even though I am part-time, I am given a reasonable amount of responsibility and autonomy.”
“Roofstock has an incredibly flat structure. Each team is working among themselves as equals in dividing the work, and teams interact with each other and management as equals. Communication as to plans and timing is swift and immediate, so pivoting is made easy. Experienced professionals with vision and ownership excel here. If you are motivated and can execute projects in a timely manner but also can articulate new ideas, this is a great company. Opinions are valued during group discussions, and brainstorming sessions allow different backgrounds to add perspective to challenges.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|42
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Revenue
|-