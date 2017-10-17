RiseSmart
Employees say:
“Leaders recognize the contributions made by staff and how it plays into our overall goals. We have a “high five” program in place where any staff member can send another person recognition … motivating people. Their efforts are noticed.”
“Most importantly I think we have a company culture that encourages open communication and collaboration from the top down. We have executives who are accountable and supportive, recognizing the hard work put in on projects. They notice when initiative is taken and reward it. We have a high-five team that does an incredible job of celebrating holidays, cultures, birthdays, and anniversaries. It all makes you feel very special and inclusive.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|64
|HQ Location
|San Jose, Calif.
|Revenue
|-