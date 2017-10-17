REPAY
Employees say:
“Everyone is very forward about sharing knowledge and expanding communication between each team. We organically are able to have business-promoted fun while striving toward a better product and work environment.”
“Upper management gives everyone opportunities to drive innovation and the means to implement a new idea if you are passionate about it. The culture is unmatched for a well-established company. I have seen executives call out a single person on their accomplishments, and they take the time to get to know everyone as much as they can.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|64
|HQ Location
|Atlanta
|Revenue
|-