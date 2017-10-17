Radio Flyer

Methodology

Over 74,000 US employees provided input to this year’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists.

Fortune's research partner, Great Place to Work, analyzed each organization's performance on over 50 survey questions anonymously rated by their staff. All employees were invited to participate in the survey, which is designed to reveal whether the organization is consistently a great place to work for all its people. Meaning: Do employees trust the people they work for? Are they treated fairly and with respect? Are people proud of their work? Do they enjoy the folks they work with? Are great experiences available to everyone – or does it depend upon who you are and what job you perform? How effective are executives at leading the organization and giving everyone an opportunity to innovate and contribute to the organization’s success? How does the workplace compare to others of a similar size or industry?

Great Place to Work also collected demographic and program data from companies, but rankings were driven by employee feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, 6% margin of error. Companies with 10 to 99 employees were considered for the small list and 100 – 999 employees were considered for the medium list.

