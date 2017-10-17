Qualbe Marketing Group
Employees say:
“Qualbe really cares about its employees as individuals. As a result, there is never any game playing or sucking up. People work well together for the good of the company and not just personal gain.”
“The work environment here is drama-free. Most people would hear that and think that it must be boring here with a dry, way-too-professional feel, but the opposite is the case. Not only are we able to have fun while getting a lot of things accomplished, people here also genuinely desire to see others around them be successful. People form friendships with their coworkers and care about one another. Instead of competing in an unhealthy way (politics, gossip, etc.) the people at Qualbe compete in fun ways while cheering each other on. We are all encouraged to “catch people doing right” by writing up the good things we see teammates doing. They’re called “Rock Star” cards, and they’re a great way to recognize someone who is living out our Core Values.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|55
|HQ Location
|Haltom City, Texas
|Revenue
|-