50 Best Small Workplaces 2017

Methodology

Over 74,000 US employees provided input to this year’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces lists.

Fortune's research partner, Great Place to Work, analyzed each organization's performance on over 50 survey questions anonymously rated by their staff. All employees were invited to participate in the survey, which is designed to reveal whether the organization is consistently a great place to work for all its people. Meaning: Do employees trust the people they work for? Are they treated fairly and with respect? Are people proud of their work? Do they enjoy the folks they work with? Are great experiences available to everyone – or does it depend upon who you are and what job you perform? How effective are executives at leading the organization and giving everyone an opportunity to innovate and contribute to the organization’s success? How does the workplace compare to others of a similar size or industry?

Great Place to Work also collected demographic and program data from companies, but rankings were driven by employee feedback. To be considered, companies had to meet the Great Place to Work-Certified standard and their survey results needed at least a 95% confidence level, 6% margin of error. Companies with 10 to 99 employees were considered for the small list and 100 – 999 employees were considered for the medium list.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and be considered for Best Workplaces lists published by Fortune, visit greatplacetowork.com.

To compile this year's list of the country's top small and medium workplaces, Fortune partner Great Place to Work received input from over 74,000 employees at businesses across the U.S. • Also see: 100 Best Medium Workplaces

7.

Qualbe Marketing Group

Courtesy of Qualbe Marketing Group

Employees say:

 

“Qualbe really cares about its employees as individuals. As a result, there is never any game playing or sucking up. People work well together for the good of the company and not just personal gain.”

 

“The work environment here is drama-free. Most people would hear that and think that it must be boring here with a dry, way-too-professional feel, but the opposite is the case. Not only are we able to have fun while getting a lot of things accomplished, people here also genuinely desire to see others around them be successful. People form friendships with their coworkers and care about one another. Instead of competing in an unhealthy way (politics, gossip, etc.) the people at Qualbe compete in fun ways while cheering each other on. We are all encouraged to “catch people doing right” by writing up the good things we see teammates doing. They’re called “Rock Star” cards, and they’re a great way to recognize someone who is living out our Core Values.”

 

Read the Great Place to Work review here.

Company Info
Industry Advertising & Marketing
U.S. Employees 55
HQ Location Haltom City, Texas
Revenue -

