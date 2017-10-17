Panopto
Employees say:
“Our CEO is a model entrepreneur. He cares first about the people and team and then about himself. He is a model for others in how he achieves his work/life balance.”
“I’ve never worked for a company that empowers individuals and teams to the degree that Panopto does. When you work here, managers serve their employees so that employees can accomplish their tasks. We actually flip our org charts so that individual contributors are at the top, and managers/executives are progressively lower. The culture of empowerment and accountability at the individual and team level is what initially drew me to Panopto five years ago, and it’s one of the things that has kept me here. It’s a unique part of our culture that makes it such a great place to work.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|82
|HQ Location
|Seattle
|Revenue
|-