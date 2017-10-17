MediaAlpha
Employees say:
“Our size makes us unique: We’re lean by design. There is no bureaucracy. You are given the freedom to work autonomously. We work well together. Transparency and fairness are at the core of who we are and what we do.”
“Group trips outside the office to do fun, unique activities are always a great way for us to connect with one another in a different environment. I think these types of activities make us feel more connected as a whole, plus they are usually a lot of fun. I also appreciate the effort made to celebrate people on their birthdays and other holidays in the office. These little things help add some variety to the workweek. I think it’s nice to have things switched up every so often. I am also a fan of the work lunches that are provided and the unlimited paid-time-off policy. It’s great not to be stressed about taking days off for a vacation or to spend time with family.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|38
|HQ Location
|Redmond, Wash.
|Revenue
|116000000