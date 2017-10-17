Mammoth HR
Employees say:
“It is the perfect combination of a small, family-owned business and a startup. You get the best of both worlds: caring and loving ownership combined with a drive for innovation and technology.”
“As a small organization we have only three to four levels, but it feels like a totally flat organization. Ideas for improvements, efficiencies, and even major shifts in perspective feel like they are given equal weight whether they are coming from the CEO or a junior employee. Turnover is low, gossip is nearly nonexistent, and I feel like everyone here genuinely enjoys the company of everyone else. I can’t imagine a better group to spend 40 hours a week with.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|50
|HQ Location
|Portland, Ore.
|Revenue
|-