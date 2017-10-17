Keller Schroeder
“Our ownership culture creates an atmosphere of collective success [and] our employee stock ownership plan shares that financial success equitably with all employees. The openness about our financials and business objectives helps facilitate a genuine engagement among employees.”
“I’ve never worked for another organization where people of all backgrounds and differences come together in such a way that brings success to the business, the community, and every employee, both personally and professionally. Keller Schroeder has figured out how to do all of those things consistently, year after year. Keller Schroeder rallies behind every employee going through difficult times, be it on the job or off. And Keller Schroeder champions every employee, encouraging them in their personal endeavors and support of their families.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|85
|HQ Location
|Evansville, Ind.
|Revenue
|-