Keeping Current Matters
Employees say:
“Our vision (why, core values, and mission). We have a special set of core values that helps us to work toward our goals every day. We are able to accomplish things in such a positive and unified way. It impresses me every day!”
“Employees are given opportunities to succeed and try new things regardless of their position. We are encouraged to take on projects that interest us and that we feel passionate about. Our newest employees are involved in important, companywide initiatives and projects. We live by our core values, and everything we do is driving toward our vision. When you work for Keeping Current Matters, you feel very cared for both personally and professionally.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Education & Training
|U.S. Employees
|17
|HQ Location
|Ronkonkoma, N.Y.
|Revenue
|2600000