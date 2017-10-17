InfoScout
Employees say:
“Our company culture fosters creativity and innovation. We truly embody the value of ‘failure is not fatal, but failure to try is.’ Leaders ask for, respect, and incorporate employee feedback that is transparent and visible to the entire organization.
“A great example is how much management encourages us to work with people in different departments. I am on the client services team and personally have very little experience with computer programming or coding. However, during our quarterly hack sessions as well as on an everyday basis, we are highly encouraged and given many opportunities to work with people with very different backgrounds and responsibilities. This also extends past work hours. I know almost every single member of the organization, and that is unique for a business. There is something truly special about an organization where everyone knows and enjoys being around one another.”
|
Company Info
|Industry
|-
|U.S. Employees
|84
|HQ Location
|San Francisco
|Revenue
|6600000