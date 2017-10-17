Hawke Media
Employees say:
“Our CEO and COO are two of the most inspiring individuals and leaders I’ve worked with. They care so much about their employees and love the work they do, which makes it fun to come to work each day and hustle together.”
“The people are amazingly smart, cool, motivated, and fun to be around. The leadership from the COO is better than at any company I’ve ever worked for. Tony gives weekly companywide talks called ‘HawkeU’ where he dives into important aspects of work/life balance, growing our business, and building/maintaining our awesome culture and work relationships. Our CEO, Erik, is a rock star marketer with tremendous expertise and also an entrepreneurial badass. We are given autonomy to prove our worth, instead of being micromanaged, and able to rise up fast.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
|
Company Info
|Industry
|Advertising & Marketing
|U.S. Employees
|72
|HQ Location
|Santa Monica, Calif.
|Revenue
|5546075