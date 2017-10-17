Hausmann-Johnson Insurance
Employees say:
“I really like that everyone, from top to bottom, is treated the same, whether it’s the president or the front desk. Titles are not very important internally. Also, whenever someone goes above and beyond, that is shared with everyone.”
“Our company has a leadership that I truly trust to make the best decisions for our future. They are extremely approachable, from talking about your weekend to addressing work issues. We all work together like one big family, filled with aunts and uncles, brothers and sisters, and you can tell that everyone cares deeply about one another in both their work environment and personal life. I truly believe every employee is given the opportunity to advance in their role with the support of their leader.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Financial Services & Insurance
|U.S. Employees
|72
|HQ Location
|Madison, Wisc.
|Revenue
|-