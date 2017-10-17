ELM Resources
Employees say:
“If we achieve a big goal or milestone, the COO gathers us at the local custard shop. If someone says they really don’t like custard, he says it’s not about the custard, it’s about the teamwork.”
“ELM has a wonderful sense of family. It is good to know that people who work here usually stay for a very long time. It is definitely a great place to work if you are self-motivated and enjoy working without someone constantly monitoring your every move. Management trusts employees to get their jobs done. That says a lot about both the employees and the management.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|37
|HQ Location
|Tampa
|Revenue
|-