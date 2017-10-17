dk Consulting
Employees say:
“This company genuinely cares about its employees. I have never worked anywhere that a company has had such investment in its employees, not only professionally but personally as well, which really created a great work environment.”
“DK is more like a professional family. I really couldn’t ask for a better place to work. There are always small bumps along the way, but on the whole we excel together as a team. I truly care about the people I work with, and I believe the people I work with care about me. And because we care about each other, we have a natural tendency to help each other. I also care about my clients, and because I care about my clients, I have a natural tendency to help them as well. I know our longtime repeat clients think of us as an extended professional family too.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Engineering
|U.S. Employees
|19
|HQ Location
|Walnut Creek, Calif.
|Revenue
|4000000