DayBlink Consulting
Employees say:
“DayBlink gives you the opportunity to work on internal business development and client projects. Even entry-level positions are encouraged to help build the company. This is incredibly rewarding, allowing you to build skills and gain additional experience.”
“There is little to no artificial bureaucracy among management. Employees have a direct line to HR and senior-level directors, including the CEO. Ideas are always welcome and are implemented expeditiously. For example, we recently requested a more robust parental leave policy, and within one month the parental leave allocation increased 10 times, to a level comparable to much larger companies. Management will do what it can, within reason, to develop and retain our talent.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Professional Services
|U.S. Employees
|70
|HQ Location
|McLean, Va.
|Revenue
|5000000