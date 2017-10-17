Button
Employees say:
“The people are smart and empathetic. The projects are challenging and rewarding. The management team works hard to help everyone excel. We have a variety of opportunities for cross-functional communication.”
“We have a value of working with omotenashi instilled in our work life, whether that’s dealing with one another, our partners, etc. And for background, omotenashi is a Japanese philosophy tied to being hospitable and always thinking one step further about what someone may want or need and addressing it proactively. While it’s easy for organizations to spout these things and not actually do them, I’ve been incredibly amazed at how serious everyone here takes it, from our interns to our CEO and cofounders.”
Read the Great Place to Work review here.
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|U.S. Employees
|38
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Revenue
|-