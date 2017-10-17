Bright Health
Employees say:
“I think this company aspires to be something so much more than just a generic health insurance company. To have a vision on something more dynamic is fantastic and will build a pathway to hopefully improving health care in America.”
“The management team is amazing. There is no assigned seating, so one day you could be sitting next to the CEO and having a conversation with him. They empower employees to work the way we want on the projects we are passionate about. Most coworkers I talk to have said this is the best job they’ve ever had. I truly feel that way too.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Health Care
|U.S. Employees
|70
|HQ Location
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|Revenue
|-